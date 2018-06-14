Menu
Senator Pauline Hanson has lost another member of her party. Picture: David Dyson
Politics

One Nation senator set to quit

14th Jun 2018 7:34 AM

One Nation senator Brian Burston is set to quit the party following weeks of bitter words with his leader Pauline Hanson over his decision to back the federal government's tax reforms.

Senator Burston is due to announce his resignation later today, leaving One Nation with only two members as the federal government builds its numbers in the upper house for crucial votes over the next two weeks, Fairfax Media reports.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am resigning from Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party," Senator Burston said in a draft of the statement.

"The best way forward for me to represent the best interest of the constituents of NSW with honour and integrity is for me to resign from PHON.

"There is no democracy in the party - every single decision made is made by Pauline Hanson, and if you don't agree then you're gone."

