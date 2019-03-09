Hanson targets Greens' McKim for border focus

Pauline Hanson with Senate candidate for Tasmania Matthew Stephen running on the Pauline Hanson's One Nation party ticket. Pauline Hanson at the Salamanca Markets Hobart drumming up support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party for the up coming federal election. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

PAULINE Hanson this morning criticised Greens senator Nick McKim as caring more about "illegal immigrants" than Tasmanians, claiming he has done nothing for this state.

The One Nation leader wandered Salamanca Market with the party's lead senate candidate Matthew Stephen and her chief of staff James Ashby in the last stop of their tour of Tasmania.

The conservative party came within 141 votes of Senator McKim at the 2016 federal election and appeared confident of their chances in the May poll.

"I hope [Senator McKim] doesn't get in," Senator Hanson said.

"He's a waste of space in parliament for Tasmania. All his speeches, all his notices of motion are about other countries and other people.

"He is more worried about illegal immigrants than what he is the people of Tasmania."

Mr Stephen moved to Tasmania in October after contesting the Longman by-election last year.

His father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all born in Tasmania, and the tradie is living in Devonport with his family while he works to win a senate seat.

Mr Stephen acknowledged the controversy stirred when he ran for One Nation in Queensland about alleged underpayment of contractors - claims he dismissed as fabricated.

"The Sunday after that election there was nothing ever spoken again," Mr Stephen said.

"There's nothing to answer to."

The pair listed drugs, electricity prices, milk prices, health funding and unemployment as the primary issues facing Tasmania.

Senator McKim has been contacted for comment.