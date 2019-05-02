One Nation candidate’s explosive interview

ONE Nation candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald has denied jokes about using Aboriginal people as crocodile bait are racist during his first interview since his sleazy social media presence went public.

The party's top senate candidate Malcolm Roberts was by the embattled political hopeful's side to help field questions from the Cairns Post outside a pre-polling booth this afternoon.

One Nation top senate candidate Malcolm Roberts and Leichhardt candidate Ross Macdonald field questions about racist and sexist Facebook posts outside the pre-polling booth on Grafton St in Cairns. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO

The pair agreed a post Mr Macdonald made about feeding black people to crocodiles was "regrettable", "not in good taste" and "not something that should be shared in public".

But they denied it was racist.

"No, it wasn't racist," Mr Roberts said.

"There are jokes about white people as well - does that make me racist?"

One Nation candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald has now deleted a racist Facebook post in which he joked about using Aboriginal people as crocodile bait. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Mr Macdonald said it was a joke shared many years ago that was never meant to go public.

"I thought it was humorous at the time and I shared it on Facebook, which a lot of people do," he said.

"OK, maybe it was tasteless and maybe it was wrong.

"I know a lot of Irish jokes too, and Pommy jokes, kiwi jokes."

Both men accused the Cairns Post of a stitch-up, lying and manufacturing the news.

"I'd like to say don't read the Cairns Post, because it's full of s***," Mr Macdonald quipped.

One Nation has been widely condemned over its candidate vetting process in light of the scandal and former party frontrunner Steve Dickson's resignation over footage shot of him being creepy in a US strip club.

Mr Macdonald was unapologetic about his Facebook posts showing him squeezing boob in a Thailand bar, posing with a topless waitress, and photoshopped images including one depicting a sexy lady-centaur with the caption: "MMMM!!! … Interesting thoughts".

"That was five years ago and he broke no laws in this country, he broke no laws in Thailand," Mr Roberts said.

"He was indulging in a local business."

Mr Macdonald clarified that he was not holding the raffle tickets in the photo of him and a topless waitress at a Gordonvale pub.

"That was a girl standing behind me with raffle tickets," he said.

"She was holding the raffle tickets.

"I wasn't holding them up.

One Nation candidate for Leichhardt Ross Macdonald has made multiple anti-Muslim posts on social media. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

"I was sitting in a bar where they were selling raffle tickets.

"Is there something wrong with that?"

The photos have since been removed.

The party has no intention of disendorsing Mr Macdonald.

Mr Roberts said One Nation would fight to fill empty shops and reverse the downturns in tourism and mining.

"The fix is reducing prices, stopping the impediment to more coal mining, and getting jobs back into this country," he said.

"We are exporting jobs to China and to Asia because we have the best coal in the world but we can't sell electricity cheaply because of their stupid policies."

Mr Macdonald said mining was especially important to him as a professional excavator operator.

"I would love to be working back in Central Queensland," he said.

"But they want to shut all the mines down.

"So we'll let India use their dirty coal instead of our clean coal."

He said he was hopeful he could topple the incumbent Liberal Leichhardt MP on May 18.

"I know that Warren Entsch has been here for a long time and he's going to be a hard candidate to beat," he said.

"But One Nation's gaining in support, so I'm just hopeful."

His parting words were a tip on where punters could see topless waitresses just like the one he was pictured with.

"Ye Olde Gordonvale Hotel - Thursday afternoons, Friday afternoons," he said.

"Support the RSL."