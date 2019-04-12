One Nation candidate being ‘vetted’ for Gold Coast

Senator Pauline Hanson holds a press conference with chief of staff James Ashby and QLD One Nation Leader Steve Dixon, Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

RIGHT wing party One Nation are reportedly sniffing out seats on the Gold Coast for the Federal election.

Residents of Hope Island attending a community forum during the week were told by the ONP's former senator Malcolm Roberts that a candidate "was going through the vetting process".

For Fadden incumbent Stuart Robert the party serves little threat to tightly held LNP seats along the Glitter Strip.

"One Nation always runs. I fully expect they will," he said.

"I simply say to people thinking about voting One Nation that One Nation as a party has no answers to the problems that people have got.

Senator Pauline Hanson. Picture Kym Smith

"Only the Liberal National Party can govern sensibly. We'd like One Nation voters to come back to their natural home, the centre-right political party, the Liberal National Party.

"That can actually govern, can actually implement policies and when we come forward with policy options they're real, they're in the budget already, they've been announced and we will deliver them.

"Whereas One Nation will never deliver anything because it'll never be able to govern."