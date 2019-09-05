One more sleep until Trad tells her side

JACKIE Trad says it will only be a "matter of hours" before she finally addresses glaring questions over a controversial property purchase that landed the Government on a seven-week integrity crisis.

The Treasurer said she was looking forward to the release of the Crime and Corruption Commission's findings tomorrow that would allow her to finally lay out what happened.

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander last night tried to goad Ms Trad to "fill the void" at a special late-night Question Time at Townsville Parliament, attended by about 100 locals, after she earlier complained no one had heard her side of the story.

Mr Mander invited her to immediately release all Integrity Commissioner advice, text messages with her husband, proof that she declared a conflict to the Premier, proof she excused herself from decisions that would financially benefit her and the date that she will finally sell the property.

It followed Ms Trad complaining of "the void" of information and that the saga had taken a toll on her family.

"He only needs to wait a matter of hours before the CCC comes down with its finalisation," Ms Trad told the House last night.

"Friday is only 48 hours away.

"It's not as far away as Christmas is now, so can I suggest the Member for Everton and the Deputy Opposition Leader (Mr Mander) let the CCC do its job and allow them to proceed to finalise their assessment, and I look forward to it."

The corruption watchdog confirmed yesterday it would release the findings of its assessment of the Woolloongabba property purchase and associated issues tomorrow.

The revelation will come a day before Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is due to fly to Switzerland to meet with Olympics bosses, and Ms Trad is due to be acting premier.

The door has been left open by Ms Palaszczuk for another minister to act instead, with State Development Minister Cameron Dick expected to step in if needed.