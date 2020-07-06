One minute of magic could land kids an iPad

ENSURING young voices are heard during these challenging times is the motivation behind a new competition exclusive to Coffs Harbour.

Beyond the Bubble is a youth film competition capturing stories from young Coffs Harbour people on what life has been like during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone aged between 10-25 is invited to enter by creating a one minute film which incorporates the theme of life under coronavirus restrictions and includes the phrase ‘what’s next?’.

The collaboration between Coffs Harbour City Council and Screenwave International Film Festival forms part of the festival’s youth program, Nextwave 2020.

SWIFF co-director Dave Horsley said entries could be as simple or elaborate as people wanted, and he really wanted to capture a range of reactions and ideas from young people in the area.

He said the competition was a great way to hear what young people had to say.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the films that come through,” he said.

“It is an opinion we don’t want to miss as a community – the voices of young people are very important and quite often they can feel overlooked.

“The top five films will screen at the Nextwave Youth Film Awards at SWIFF next summer, so they will be able to see their films on the big screen too.”

The winner of the competition, which is only open to young people in the Coffs Harbour LGA, will receive a brand new 128gb iPad.

And in news which is sure to please entrants, the short-films can be shot on a phone and must be in portrait mode.

Deadline for submissions is September 21. Visit www.nextwavefilmfest.com.au for information on how to enter.