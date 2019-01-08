Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to the scene at Leeville about 2.45pm.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Leeville about 2.45pm. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
Breaking

One man taken to hospital after caravan rollover

Liana Turner
by
8th Jan 2019 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:20 PM

ONE person has been treated after a rollover south of Casino.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene on Summerland Way at Leeville about 2.45pm.

It's understood a single vehicle towing a caravan rolled off the roadway.

He said one patient, a 61-year-old man, appeared to have suffered an arm injury but was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Casino Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.

He said police were also called to the scene, near Ryans Rd.

According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic is being affected in both directions.

editors picks leeville northern rivers crash summerland way
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Solar farm debate

    premium_icon Solar farm debate

    Video A $15-million solar farm proposal has left a small country community divided.

    • 8th Jan 2019 2:14 PM
    Hot topic: Plans for solar farm split village

    premium_icon Hot topic: Plans for solar farm split village

    News Proposed $15-million solar farm causes friction in small community.

    Airport tenants face relocation

    premium_icon Airport tenants face relocation

    News Three buildings face demolition in Aviation Dr.

    Top traffic cop visits injured officer hit by car

    premium_icon Top traffic cop visits injured officer hit by car

    News Did new 'go slow' laws contribute to police officer's accident?

    Local Partners