One man killed, two arrested after Pacific Highway crash

One man has been killed and two others have been arrested after a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway.

One man has been killed and two others have been arrested after a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway.

INVESTIGATIONS are under way following a fatal crash on the North Coast overnight.

About 11.30pm on Tuesday, a Kia hatchback and a Mazda 3, both travelling south on the Pacific Highway, near Kennedy Drive at Tweed Heads, collided.

The male driver of the Kia died at the scene.

The two male occupants of the Mazda 3 left the crash site prior to the arrival of emergency services.

They were located near the crash site by officers from Tweed/Byron Police District.

They were placed under arrest before being taken to Tweed Heads and Gold Coast Hospitals for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Northern Region Crash Investigation Unit were called and have now commenced investigations.

Live Traffic NSW reports the motorway is still closed in a southbound direction this morning.

Diversions are in place via Cordyline Drive to Kennedy Drive, then drivers can rejoin the Pacific Motorway.