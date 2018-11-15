One Mads morning at Rally Australia

THE Norwegian struggled for rhythm and complained of understeer in his Citroën C3 in the first two special stages. He hit top form to win the final Sherwood test and led by 5.4sec as competitors returned to the Coffs Harbour service park.

"It was a beautiful stage and I had a good rhythm in there. I've never done this stage and all the other drivers did it last year, but the car felt great and it was a good morning all," he said.

Toyota Yaris team-mates Esapekka Lappi and Jari-Matti Latvala were split by 0.4sec in second and third. Lappi won the opening Orara East and Latvala topped the times in the following Coldwater to leave the pair tied at the front ahead of Sherwood.

Craig Breen was fourth in another C3, 1.2sec behind Latvala. The Irishman was second in both Coldwater and Sherwood, despite complaining of 'soft' brakes in the latter.

Hayden Paddon and Ott Tänak completed the top six, both less than a second adrift of Breen. Tänak counted himself fortunate after a big escape towards the finish of Sherwood when a kicker launched his Yaris onto two wheels and into a bank. The impact pulled the rear left tyre off the rim.

M-Sport Ford team-mates Temmu Suninen and Elfyn Evans were seventh and eighth in their Fiestas, but what of championship leading duo Sébastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville?

WRC shakedown highlights: World Rally Championships wrap on the Kennards Hire Rally Australia shakedown.

The forecast overnight rain did not materialise and as the first two cars into the stages they had the worst of the slippery conditions, brushing aside the top-coating of loose gravel to leave a cleaner line and more grip for those behind.

Neuville was ninth, despite almost rolling when a bump kicked the rear of his Hyundai i20 into the air. The Belgian was 8.4sec clear of Ogier who completed the top 10 in his Fiesta.

"We were hoping for a bit of dampness but unfortunately it was not. It was the normal condition here to open the road. I was pushing hard, I had a good feeling but the road is getting faster and faster with every car. There's not much I can do," admitted Ogier.

Andreas Mikkelsen was the first major retirement. The Norwegian stopped with suspected radiator damage after crashing into a ditch.