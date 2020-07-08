One lucky person wins $50m lotto

Australia has a new multimillionaire after one winner claimed the entire $50 million in Oz Lotto's biggest prize of the decade.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's 1377 draw are: 12 - 9 - 13 - 7 - 32 - 5 - 4. The supplementary numbers are: 19 - 35.

After five weeks of jackpotting, the prize grew to a staggering $50 million, with one-in-six Australian adults expected to have bought an entry.

The jackpot winner lives in New South Wales however the ticket was unregistered so officials are waiting for them to come forward and claim their prize, according to The Lott.

Previously in 2020, there have been nine Oz Lotto division one winning entries across Australia with winners taking home a combined total of $77,143,666 in prize money.

Four of these division one prizes have landed in New South Wales, three have been snagged by Victorians, and one each has gone to players in Queensland and Western Australia.

But for the past five draws, no entry has had the seven winning numbers needed to score the top prize, which saw the jackpot reach $50 million for tonight's draw.

The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney earlier said the organisation was bracing for a ticket sale frenzy as the deadline draws nearer.

"We're expecting up to one-in-six Australian adults to have an entry in (the) draw as excitements build for the game's biggest jackpot of the year," she said before the draw.

"One player could set the record ... as the biggest Oz Lotto winner of 2020."

The biggest individual Oz Lotto prize that has been won so far in 2020 was in May when a Parramatta man pocketed $16,917,396.

Tonight’s Oz Lotto jackpot is the highest in a decade.

"This prize could certainly be superseded in a very big way if one or more players take home division one," Ms Cooney said.

"You do need an entry to be in with a chance to win, so make sure you have your ticket before the draw closes at 7.30pm AEST on Tuesday night.

"We will be on standby to reach out to any registered division one winners after the draw, but to do that players need to register their entries. We will be ready to potentially break the life-changing news."

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.

However, if you missed out on the top prize tonight, you won't have to wait long until the next major jackpot, with Thursday's Powerball offering a whopping prize of $80 million after last week's $50 million jackpot failed to score a lucky winner.

One-in-six Australians were predicted to have gotten their hands on a ticket for the Powerball last time around, and that number could climb even higher this week as excitement builds.

The last Powerball division one winner was crowned in May when a Logan man won $17 million, and the biggest prize this year so far was $80 million won by a Port Macquarie man.

Originally published as One lucky person wins $50m lotto