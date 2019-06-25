One less stress for cancer patients

WITH all the stress that comes from being diagnosed with cancer, patients can find some relief in an Australian first transport to treatment booking system now running on the Coffs Coast.

The Transport to Treatment service runs from Cancer Council NSW and offers free transport to help cancer patients get to and from treatment.

Until now, local teams have managed their own booking and administration system but with a $154,000 grant from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, a new online booking system has been launched.

TRIPS is an integrated, online booking system, which will increase the reach, efficiency and effectiveness of the Transport to Treatment program, and create a strong foundation for the expansion of additional services in the future.

The system was successfully piloted on the Coffs Coast in April and May this year.

"Last financial year alone we travelled just under one million kilometres to help 2,361 cancer patients and carers get to treatment centres and hospitals across NSW," Annie Miller, Director of Cancer Council's cancer information and support services division said.

"It's heart-breaking to think of the hundreds of people across the state suffering without any access to treatment. Which is why I'm so happy we'll have more capacity to service additional people in need across the states most isolated regions, when the booking tool is officially launched and rolled out state-wide later this year."

Cancer Council launch new transport to treatment program. Rachel Vercoe

Coffs Harbour resident and member of the local Transport to Treatment volunteer driving team Yvonne Forbes said she understands first-hand how important this assistance is for patients in a time of such stress.

"All my passengers are so grateful that a service like this exists, some wouldn't even be able to get to treatment without it," Yvonne Forbes said.

"I really value the opportunity to provide this small service to members of the Coffs community in need of help.

"The TRIPS booking tool will only make this process easier, resulting in a better experience for the patient at the end of the day. Any small improvement we can make on their lives is always worthwhile."

Phil Neat, Chair of Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation said the Charitable Foundation was proud to offer funding for such an impactful project.

"Research estimates that in NSW alone, 90,000 medical trips are missed each year simply because people do not have access to transport to get them to treatment", Mr Neat said.

"The Charitable Foundation Board had no hesitation in funding this project as it so clearly addresses the disadvantage and marginalisation of people in regional NSW communities by increasing access to much-needed health services."