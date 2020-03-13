One for the ladies

The Sydney Hotshots will perform at The Coffs Hotel.

Bellingen Plant Fair

What: Summer has ended and with it the drought.

Receiving decent rainfall the past month, now is a great time to get in the garden and start planting.

Don’t miss the Bellingen Plant Fair with 100 stalls stocking a range of plants, delicious food and music workshops.

You’ll be able to grow a native garden, vegetable patch, orchard or tropical forest.

Where: Bellingen Market Park.

When: Saturday from 8am.

For more information, call 0475 743 851 or email bellingenplantfair@gmail.com

The Sydney Hotshots

What: Sydney’s Hotshots have been hard at work putting together their most exciting show with new choreography by Garry Symonds from the world-famous Tap Dogs.

With more than 20 years of touring, they have developed their show into an unforgettable ladies’ night experience that will leave their audience breathless.

Two hours of top performers, toned, fit, and sporting washboard abs and cheeky twinkles in their eyes.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday, April 4.

Visit bit.ly/3aJbsZu