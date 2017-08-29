ONLY a comeback of Lazarus-type proportions will stop three teams from playing in the top flight grand finals on September 9.

The women's 1st Division looks destined to be a clash between the undefeated Boambee and Woolgoolga after they both convincingly won the first match of the two-leg semi finals on Saturday.

Reigning premiers Boambee proved too strong for Urunga to win 5-1 while Woolgoolga was all over Maclean at High St to win 4-0.

In the men's premier league Coffs United also has one foot in the grand final door after dominating Orara Valley at the Dairyville Rd ground to win 4-0.

In a physical encounter that kept the referee on his toes throughout, the Lions were clinical enough to take advantage of their opportunities with the goals scored by Gum Mayak from the left edge of the box and Nick Lambert's long range header a highlight.

Lions coach Glen Williams said he was extremely pleased with the way his team played.

"From training on Tuesday and Thursday night we executed everything we spoke about," Williams said.

Boambee holds a 2-1 lead over Urunga.

The Bombers skipped out to a two goal lead midway through the first half when Lachlan Moye converted from the penalty spot before Brady Parker was first to loose ball that bounced off the rock hard surface at Ayrshire Park between the Raiders defence and the keeper.

Urunga scored a valuable away goal five minutes after that when the referee again pointed to the penalty spot.

Craig Simpson calmly slotted the shot into the back of the net to keep the Raiders within reach of a grand final berth.

Urunga coach Paul Pomroy said Simpson's goal was vital.

"I think it could be very important, away goals always are," Pomroy said.

"Especially after going two goals down, we needed one."

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Coffs United def Orara Valley 4-0 at Dairyville Rd

Boambee def Urunga 2-1 at Ayrshire Park

Women's 1st Division

Woolgoolga def Maclean 4-0 at Clive Joass Sports Park

Boambee def Urunga 5-1 at the Cabbage Patch