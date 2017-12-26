Menu
Login
News

One family's ultimate Christmas gift

Jake, Oska, Kate and their Christmas baby Arlo Stitt.
Jake, Oska, Kate and their Christmas baby Arlo Stitt. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
by

WHILE not a creature was stirring - not even a mouse - in the early hours of Christmas morning, the Stitts were welcoming the newest member of their family into the world.

At 2.20am, Arlo Stitt was born, weighing 3kg, at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, giving his mum Kate, dad Jake and three-year-old big brother Oska another reason to celebrate Christmas.

Kate said she realised she was going to be having a Christmas baby three hours before he was born.

This was not the first special day the Stitt family has been blessed with a new member.

Oska will celebrate his birthday on New Year's Eve.

Congratulations to Jake and Kate on their Christmas baby.

Topics:  babies christmas christmas day coffs harbour coffs harbour health campus

Coffs Coast Advocate
What's on during the end of the year

What's on during the end of the year

Celebrate New Years Eve, lock in the date for a fun LEGO day or jam out to live music.

Christmas tree takes a hit

"I was half dozing when this sound like a bomb woke me up”.

Skip's bowl a memorable winner for Woolgoolga

DIVISION STATE CHAMPIONS: Woolgoolga's Mens Silver team of Hans Katala, Tom Allen, Peter Chase, Jason Brookes, Shayne Dodd, Michael Stewart and Errol O'Brien covered themselves in glory at the Bowls NSW Club Challenge.

Woolgoolga team claims state title at Bowls NSW Club Challenge.

Volunteers bring joy to orphans at lunch in Botanic Garden

It was a festive turnout for the orphans' Christmas.

Coffs Coast Orphans Christmas delighted more than 100 people.

Local Partners