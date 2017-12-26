One family's ultimate Christmas gift

WHILE not a creature was stirring - not even a mouse - in the early hours of Christmas morning, the Stitts were welcoming the newest member of their family into the world.

At 2.20am, Arlo Stitt was born, weighing 3kg, at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, giving his mum Kate, dad Jake and three-year-old big brother Oska another reason to celebrate Christmas.

Kate said she realised she was going to be having a Christmas baby three hours before he was born.

This was not the first special day the Stitt family has been blessed with a new member.

Oska will celebrate his birthday on New Year's Eve.

Congratulations to Jake and Kate on their Christmas baby.