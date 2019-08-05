Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sawtell Toormina Saint and Port Macquarie Magpie attack the ball on Saturday.
A Sawtell Toormina Saint and Port Macquarie Magpie attack the ball on Saturday.
Sport

One eye on the finals as ladder firms up

Sam Flanagan
4th Aug 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: With just two games remaining before finals commence for the AFL North Coast competitions, ladder positions are all but locked in.

Port Macquarie Magpies got back on track with a solid win over Sawtell Toormina Saints on Saturday in what was a real danger match for the Magpies.

Travelling north to Richardson Park, there was a real risk an away game against a Saints team slowly finding it’s feet could end as back to back defeats but Port steadied their season with a seven goal win.

Port led at every break and outscored their opponents in each quarter to record a comfortable 13.14.92 to 7.8.50 victory.

Braden Saggers was Port’s leading light in front of goal with four majors, with Kye Taylor and Hugo Walker kicking two each. Sawtell’s coach, Brandt Lee, led from the front with three goals for his team, while Lachlan Draper-Bell chipped in with two.

Further north at Centennial Oval Coffs Harbour Breakers recorded what’s been a routine victory over the Grafton Tigers this year.

Coffs Harbour had managed a 64-point lead by the end of the first quarter before marching on to win 25.20.170 to 3.4.22.

The win pretty much assures the Breakers this year’s minor premiership, with the Magpies locked in for second place and the Saints in third.

The Breakers women’s team has also secured the minor premiership, completing a remarkable turnaround after the side only recorded one win last year.

The girls beat Grafton Tigers by 45-points on Saturday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    premium_icon Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    Crime “WHAT'S happening is that people are walking around with baseball bats taking the matter into their own hands.”

    • 5th Aug 2019 4:35 PM
    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.

    Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    premium_icon Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    News As the old saying goes ‘good things come to those who wait’.

    Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    premium_icon Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    News The mayor will meet with all councillors on Tuesday afternoon.