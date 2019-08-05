One eye on the finals as ladder firms up

AUSSIE RULES: With just two games remaining before finals commence for the AFL North Coast competitions, ladder positions are all but locked in.

Port Macquarie Magpies got back on track with a solid win over Sawtell Toormina Saints on Saturday in what was a real danger match for the Magpies.

Travelling north to Richardson Park, there was a real risk an away game against a Saints team slowly finding it’s feet could end as back to back defeats but Port steadied their season with a seven goal win.

Port led at every break and outscored their opponents in each quarter to record a comfortable 13.14.92 to 7.8.50 victory.

Braden Saggers was Port’s leading light in front of goal with four majors, with Kye Taylor and Hugo Walker kicking two each. Sawtell’s coach, Brandt Lee, led from the front with three goals for his team, while Lachlan Draper-Bell chipped in with two.

Further north at Centennial Oval Coffs Harbour Breakers recorded what’s been a routine victory over the Grafton Tigers this year.

Coffs Harbour had managed a 64-point lead by the end of the first quarter before marching on to win 25.20.170 to 3.4.22.

The win pretty much assures the Breakers this year’s minor premiership, with the Magpies locked in for second place and the Saints in third.

The Breakers women’s team has also secured the minor premiership, completing a remarkable turnaround after the side only recorded one win last year.

The girls beat Grafton Tigers by 45-points on Saturday.