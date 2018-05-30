Ipswich man killed, woman seriously injured in highway crash

UPDATE: A Camira man has died in a horrific collision between a truck and car near Boonah.

The 75-year-old man was driving the sedan, which collided with a semi-trailer at the intersection of Boonah-Fassifern Rd and the Cunningham Hwy at Frazer View about 11am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the PA Hospital in a critical condition.

The truck driver, a 42-year-old man, was not seriously injured but required treatment for shock.

The Cunningham Highway remains closed to traffic with diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

