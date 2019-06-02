Body found in suspicious house fire

An investigation is underway after a body was found following a house fire in Sydney’s south west overnight. Picture: Dean Asher

An investigation is underway after a body was found following a house fire in Sydney’s south west overnight. Picture: Dean Asher

A body has been found after firefighters doused what is believed to be a suspicious fire at a house in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to the house on Crank Place in Elderslie about 11:40pm on Saturday.

Fire & Rescue NSW officers worked to extinguish the blaze. Picture: Dean Asher

Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the home, which is yet to be identified. Picture: Dean Asher

The body was found after the fire was put out and is yet to be formally identified.

"When fire crews arrived they found a fire in the front part of the house with reports of people trapped inside," NSW Fire & Rescue Superintendent Andrew Ticehurst said.

"Firefighters immediately began attacking the fire and searching the house for the occupants."

Two officers also attended hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Dean Asher

Several people who were in the home at the time were all taken to hospital, along with two firefighters, for smoke inhalation.

Detectives are treating the fire as suspicious and are urging anyone with information to come forward.