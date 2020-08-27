Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

by Hannah Moore
27th Aug 2020 8:08 AM

 

One person is believed to be dead and others trapped in a car after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Two cars are believed to have collided just before 7:15 am.

A helicopter has landed on the bridge and emergency services officers can be seen sorting through wreckage across most lanes in shocking footage from the scene.

The bridge is closed for northbound traffic and three of five southbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Harbour Tunnel instead.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told NCA NewsWire three people were trapped and their condition unknown.

"Fire and Rescue are working with all services to extricate those people," he said.

More to come

Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News
Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News

 

 

Originally published as One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

More Stories

crash fatal crash sydney harbour bridge traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than $15m in ‘net losses’ from Council’s budget

        Premium Content More than $15m in ‘net losses’ from Council’s budget

        News A Coffs Harbour City Councillor is seeking urgent advice on what has gone wrong.

        Tradie left seriously injured after horrific six-metre fall

        Premium Content Tradie left seriously injured after horrific six-metre fall

        News The Coffs Coast carpenter urges fellow workers to 'be safe.'

        Melbourne millionaire’s Yamba stop under investigation

        Premium Content Melbourne millionaire’s Yamba stop under investigation

        News NSW Police confirm inquiries are underway into activities of the occupants of a...

        Suspicious bushfire reignited in Bellingen Shire

        Premium Content Suspicious bushfire reignited in Bellingen Shire

        News Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact...