Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon.
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon. Simon Cassidy
Breaking

One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Mar 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.

One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.

A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.

A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.

More Stories

bribie island bribie island north drowning ocean beach campground post immersion queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club continues fight for fair go as jetty plans drag on

        premium_icon Club continues fight for fair go as jetty plans drag on

        News The club behind on rent says they’re not being treated fairly.

        Hoarders are putting strain on our sewer system: council

        premium_icon Hoarders are putting strain on our sewer system: council

        News Toilet paper hoarders are forcing some to turn to alternatives.

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute

        Friends of crash victim charged with burnouts at wake

        premium_icon Friends of crash victim charged with burnouts at wake

        News Six individuals faced court in relation to charges of driving recklessly at high...