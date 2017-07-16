One-day pop-culture event, Nexus Con is coming back

TWO years ago the region's first one-day pop culture-enthusiast festival launched in Coffs Harbour. The Nexus Con (originally known as Level UP!) had a great response from the community and it's back.

It's a fun, affordable and inclusive anime and comic convention and everyone is welcome at the Coffs Harbour Showground, Saturday, July 29 from 10am to 6pm.

Tickets $15 from the Mid Coast Communities website (www.midcc.org.au). Discounted kids and families tickets are available.

Nexus Con is the brainchild of a group of young people known as Nexus HQ who, with the support of Mid Coast Communities and other local youth services, wanted to bring like-minded pop-culture enthusiasts together.

If you love pop-culture, comics and video games of all genres this is for you.