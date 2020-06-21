Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jun 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person was left fighting for life and another has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Logan that involved at least 11 people.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving multiple cars and a motorcycle, at 1.07pm.

Police have closed Kingston Rd in both directions at Logan Central, with diversions set up between Wembley and Paradise roads.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attended the scene. A patient with critical injuries remained on scene at 2.20pm with emergency services.

Another patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions. Nine others were assessed at the scene, of which eight needed treatment at the scene.

Originally published as One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

crash fatality logan multi-vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSWRL pleased with state response to COVID-19 measures

        premium_icon NSWRL pleased with state response to COVID-19 measures

        Rugby League North coast competitions on track for smooth return after impressive reaction to pandemic

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Meth problem revealed by latest crime stats

        premium_icon Meth problem revealed by latest crime stats

        Crime Figures show rise in amphetamine incidents in Coffs Harbour-Grafton

        One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        premium_icon One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        News Concerns raised over amount of work required for court case