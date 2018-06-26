One click captures a moment in nature

Never Give Up: 2017 Winner of the Marnie Yeates Nature Photography Trophy.

IT'S time to enter the prestigious Marnie Yeates Nature Photography Exhibition.

This annual celebration and interesting exhibition of nature photography is open to all local budding and amateur photographers.

The Bunker Gallery will be exhibiting a selection of the images.

Entries need to be submitted by July 21 to be part of this year's Marnie Yeates exhibition which will be held August 10 to 26.

The competition is sponsored by C.ex Coffs Camera Club and C.ex Coffs Club with an open section and a student section.

With prizes valued at $700 and the winner having their name engraved on the Marnie Yeates perpetual trophy, this is a great event showcasing the talent behind the lens on the Coffs Coast.

Opening night, August 10, is a special event with presentation of awards and prizes, food and drink, and the opportunity to chat to some of the photographers.

For more information or to enter images, visit: cexcoffscameraclub.weebly.com/

marnie-yeates or email nature

competition@bigpond.com.