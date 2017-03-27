One click and your ride is on the way

NO MORE standing in the rain, heat or dark for your ride. With Coffs Taxis' new app you're in control of your booking and will know exactly when your taxi arrives.

"Customers are loving it, it's been officially live since late February and we've already received 4000 bookings through the app,” Jason Schellhorn Dispatch Operations Manager at Coffs Taxis said.

"You can skip the call centre and take control of your booking, it's so simple.”

The app is free to download. For android phones go to Google playstore, search Coffs Taxis and you'll see the distinctive red app. Users of iphones go to the itunes app store to download.

You can create a booking, manage multiple bookings, pre-book for a function or book a specific taxi like a maxi or wheel chair friendly taxi.

"The app also gives you a fare estimation so there's no shock with pricing. It's easy to use, designed for all ages and pretty much foolproof. If you've left your wallet at home there's no problem, you can book and pay on the app once you enter your account details, no need for cash.”

"Also if you don't know the exact location you're going to you can search the app maps, or if you don't know where you are we can use the app GPS.

"With the app you can book a taxi safely and quickly without anyone knowing and also get accurate updates, no more waiting alone or outside. This can be especially helpful if you need to get out of a situation quickly.”