Once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from best in the biz

THE opportunity to chase the dream of a high-flying real estate career doesn't come much better than being mentored by one of the Australian industry's best. LJ Hooker is offering up the chance to do just that, calling for aspiring Coffs Coast agents to make a life-changing leap through their Million Dollar Intern competition.

The competition is open to any Australian citizen aged 18 and over who have worked in real estate for less than 24 months or not at all.

The winner will receive a three-month, paid position, working in Sydney's prestige suburb of Double Bay with legendary agent Bill Malouf, famous for selling the properties of celebrities and CEOs of some of Australia's largest private and publicly-listed companies.

It's nothing for Mr Malouf to sell $300 million worth of real estate a year and he's been named LJ Hooker's annual World Champion Salesperson 15 times.

"I'm looking for someone with the hunger to make this a life-changing experience,'' Mr Malouf said.

"The Million Dollar Intern could be a chef, electrician, graphic designer or straight out of school from the Coffs Harbour Coast. If they have the drive to be the best, it doesn't really matter what their background is.”

LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour Principal Paul Tobias said the programme offers is an incredible chance to any local with drive and passion.

"The opportunity to work under Bill Malouf is literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will give anyone the skills and insight to carve out a successful career in real estate. I'm hoping we see someone from our area take the top prize.”

While some internships are love jobs, this one comes with the accoutrements of the business, the winner will be given accommodation, the lease of an Audi, salary, clothing, training and a NSW real estate certificate of registration. But by the sounds of it, there will be plenty of hard work too.

"I expect the winner to put in the same hours as my team because real estate is about customer service, and when someone entrusts you their valued possession, you have to honour that trust,” Mr Malouf said.

"Sometimes the most inconvenient time for my team is the most convenience time for their customers.”

To find out how you could become LJ Hooker's Million Dollar Intern, visit milliondollarintern.com.au