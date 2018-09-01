Menu
Weather

Once-in-a-decade dust haze engulfs the Coast

Amber Hooker
by
1st Sep 2018 10:33 AM

A RARE dust haze has engulfed the Sunshine Coast in proportions not seen for almost a decade.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said an overnight trough moved through the southern interior of the state, bringing with it strong, dusty winds.

BoM imaging shows the haze stretches from northern New South Wales, across Brisbane and up to the Sunshine Coast.

A dust haze has hit the Sunshine Coast after a trough moved through the southern interior of the state, bringing with it strong, dusty winds.
A dust haze has hit the Sunshine Coast after a trough moved through the southern interior of the state, bringing with it strong, dusty winds. Higgins Storm Chasing

Mr Woods said the haze was an indication of how dry conditions were out west, and the last event of this magnitude was in 2009 over Brisbane.

"That was during El Nino, we are not currently in El Nino, but there have been rainfall deficiencies out west," Mr Woods said.

"Dry conditions, less plant materials to bind that soil together, get windy conditions with this trough and you get this in the atmosphere."

Mr Woods said windy conditions were forecast throughout the day, but the "dust would settle" and should clear by the evening.

The dust has reduced visibility in affected areas.

Mr Woods said the strongest winds were felt yesterday in Moree, western New South Wales, which suffered gusts of up to 38 knots (70km/h).

