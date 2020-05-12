Once a nurse always a nurse: pausing to reflect

Once a nurse, always a nurse - that's how the saying goes.

And that's how it is for Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight who took time out to reflect on International Day of the Nurse today.

"This International Day of the Nurse is particularly significant in light of Covid-19," Cr Knight said.

"Thank you to our nurses and midwives currently working, but a huge thanks to nurses and midwives that no longer work who have paved the way for us to continue the work of our foremothers. We will always be nurses."

Denise grew up in Sydney's western suburbs and trained as a registered nurse at Sydney Hospital.

She worked as a nurse for around 35 years, the first 25 of which she spent in emergency wards. In more recent years she worked at both Baringa and the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Once a nurse, always a nurse - Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight.

In addition, 2020 has been named The International Year of the Nurse and Midwife by the World Health Organisation to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale - the world's most famous nurse.

Historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics.

They are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is vital.

They account for more than half of all the world's health workers yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide.

Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive Mid North Coast Local Health District, says International Nurses Day, is the perfect time to reflect on the important contribution nurses make in the lives of their patients and clients every day.

"The theme of 'Nursing the World to Health' focuses on the true value of nurses to the people of the world, and with the challenges being faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, the theme holds special meaning this year," Mr Dowrick said.

"While we may not be able to enjoy the large gatherings of years gone by, I ask that you join with me in thanking all of our nursing staff on this very special day and pause to recognise the achievements of nurses around the world."