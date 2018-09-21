Why the Dingoes are a club like no other

CLUB mascots don't come any more Australian than the Orara Valley Dingoes.

This Saturday the club will celebrate its 30th anniversary, with a ball and presentation night at the Upper Orara Recreation Reserve at Dairyville.

It's been a proud three decades for the mighty 'yellas', which is still celebrating a premiership win with the Under 12s second division side, while the Under 13s went down fighting in its grand final losing in extra time.

"There's always been plenty of fighting spirit in the club, that's for sure," Dingoes' life member Brian Linsley, who has dedicated 18 years to the Orara Valley club.

"The club was founded by Don and Robin Finlayson in 1988, starting with two teams in the first year and growing form there," Linsley said.

"Even though Dairyville is situated in the Upper Orara the club went on to incorporate players from Nana Glen and Glenreagh and really represen the valley.

As for the mascot, he said it was only natural the club named every team after Australian animals.

"In those days out in the valley you could actually hear the dingoes up in the hill, Don being the quintessential Aussie bloke said the club needed an Australia emblem and the dingoes were born."

"You're right I've never heard of a club anywhere else called the Dingoes.

"We've had many good local people come through the club, and put in time and effort to keep things going, the Dingoes have always been known for fighting spirit and it's true being from the country our players have always had plenty of ticker.

The 30th anniversary ball and presentation night will be held at the Dairyville ground on Saturday from 5pm. RSVP to Paige Thornber on 0439 960 932 or via email paigethornber23@gmail.com