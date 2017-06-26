On your toes . . .

THE ballet slippers are packed in suitcases as the Melbourne Ballet Company is on the move and coming to the Coffs Coast.

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, this company is bringing their cutting edge contemporary ballet featuring three different choreographers to the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

This exhilarating new performance piece, Empyrean, showcases the talents of choreographers Timothy Harbour, Simon Hoy and Rani Luther along with the dancers of this critically acclaimed company.

This program is a thrilling demonstration of contemporary ballet which takes the audience on a journey filled with passion and emotion.

The last time this ballet company came to town it was a sell-out.

Empyrean will be performed July 9 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: matinee: $50 Adult, $45 Conc. $140 Family, $32 Under 25. Evening: $50 Adult, $45 Conc.

Duration:80 minutes including interval

Buy tickets jettytheatre.com or box office 6648 4930