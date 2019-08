Track is looking good for today's Coffs Cup.

Track is looking good for today's Coffs Cup.

DESPITE yesterday's downpour the skies have cleared up just in time for the 2019 Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

This morning showers are staying offshore and it's forecast to stay mostly clear during the day with a slight chance of showers in the evening.

Preparations are underway with gates open from 11am.

The first race is kicking off at 12.30pm.