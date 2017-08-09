ON TIME FOR SURE: Jetty4Shores upgrade takes shape

FROM the air you get the best picture of just how much change the largest upgrade of the Jetty Foreshores in recent decades will bring to the Coffs Harbour waterfront.

Construction works on the $9.2million Jetty4Shores project are fast beginning to take shape.

Stages 2 to 4 of the foreshore beautification have rolled on since mid-April and Coffs Harbour City Council is confident of a September completion.

These stages of works, funded by the council and the Federal Government, include an open plaza area with wide shallow steps onto the northern end of Jetty Beach and a boardwalk with harbour views that runs behind the dunes and vegetation and links the plaza to the historic jetty and market area.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Group Leader Strategic Asset Management Glenn O'Grady said the works should be finished by the end of September.

"Everything is on budget and everything is on time,” Mr O'Grady said.

He said the council has been flying a drone to mark the progress of the Jetty4Shores upgrade most weekends, weather permitting.

The latest images show the steel frames of shelters built, new trees planted and a path for the new boardwalk marked out.

Mr O'Grady said the high tide and large swell in July delayed the project by only a matter of days.

"They were never really off track,” he said.

He said work resumed within two days and progress was continually being made.

"They will be finishing the first half of the steps this week,” he said.

He said this would allow works to start on the ramp which will lead down to Jetty Beach, and the second set of stairs.

To beautify the $9.2 million upgrade to the Jetty Foreshores, power cables will be run underground.

"The overhead power will be run underground by Thursday,” Mr O'Grady said.

He said this would lead on to the next "critical part” of the upgrade, the boardwalk, which will soon start.