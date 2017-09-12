On their journey to a healthier summer

MUM POWER: Over 380 women have stepped up to the Healthy Mummy challenge.

THERE'S a new force emerging in the community as mums put their health first and support each other to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Healthy Mummy community from Coffs Harbour North and Grafton is made up of over 380 women who have started a 100 days to summer free fitness, weight loss and healthy living challenge.

"I think as a new mum it can be isolating and we often start to put ourselves last. As a result, our personal and mental health can become effected,” local consultant Sarah Jimenez said.

"Women really need women, we are supportive with each other and always have a good laugh at our regular meet ups.

Sarah lost 15kg in six months through the Healthy Mummy lifestyle and wants to help other mums transform their lives.

"Many women not only do it for themselves but the whole family. They want to set a good example for their children by eating and cooking healthy for everyone in the household and by showing them exercise daily in the norm.

Sarah said the support group doesn't just help mums lose weight, it brings mums together and allows them to workout while the kids play.

Participants share healthy meal photos, check in daily on the Facebook group, have walking sessions, exercise in the park, do weekly exercise challenged and more.

"We are focusing on all sorts of things such as healthy eating,exercise and self care throughout this transformation challenge.

"I love the healthy mummy community because it is so mum friendly and a truly motivational place for women of all ages.

Throughout the 100 days, prizes donated by local businesses will be given to hard working women.