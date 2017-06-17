On the menu in Park Avenue

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Leah and Alan Elbayed at What's Up Chook? are thrilled to let everyone know they are back in business.

YOU'RE not mistaken. The smell of charcoal chickens is once again wafting down Park Avenue.

What's Up Chook? has fired up and re-opened the doors.

The business first opened in August last year. Trading didn't quite go to plan and the doors reluctantly closed in April.

Owners of What's Up Chook? in Coffs Harbour, Leah and Alan Elbayed, are thrilled to announce they reopened on June 10.

Leah's father, Michael Hales, said it's been a tough time for the couple.

"They have invested so much money and hard work into the business,” Michael said.

"They spent $250,000 on infrastructure and equipment to provide a quality product.

"Charcoal chicken isn't something people buy every day, food can be an extremely tough business. And it's not only tough in retail, every-one has to tighten their belts these days, there's just not as much disposable income as before.”

The menu includes their signature plump, juicy charcoal cooked chooks as well as combo packs with choice of salads, hot chips as well as family pack options.

Foodies who like a "little bit of Lebanese on the plate” should try the traditional falafel or kibbi.

"We look forward to welcoming back our regulars and meeting new customers,” Michael said.

"Also a huge thank you to our wonderful suppliers who have been so understanding and supported us through these difficult few months.”

What's Up Chook? is at 12 Park Ave, Coffs Harbour, open seven days