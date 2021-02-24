ON THE MARKET: $22m luxury development forges ahead

Apartments are now being sold off-the-plan for the Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment.

As COVID-induced buyer demand remains strong in Coffs Harbour, a new opportunity to own a piece of the city’s newest luxury living development has been put on the table.

Apartments are now being sold off the plan for the $22-million Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment, boasting the kind of oceanfront luxury living many of us undoubtedly fantasise about.

The four storey development, which was approved by Coffs Harbour City Councillors in May last year, is forging ahead and will see 36 new luxury apartments and an exclusive day spa built at the Diggers Beach resort.

Designed by local architect firm Casa Koala, a combination of two bedroom apartments, dual key apartments and studios are on sale featuring open plan living with balconies and state-of-the-art kitchens.

An artist impression of the apartments, which are now being sold off the plan for the Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment.

Priced at between $990,000 and $1,300,000, the apartments are particularly suited to investors seeking income and a holiday home, offering access to the resort’s restaurant, lounge, bar and tennis court.

The apartment sales come as the Coffs Coast continues to experience high buyer demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with reports of city dwellers flocking to the coast for a sea-change, and hopeful buyers forming long queues at open homes.

Selling agent Simone Michell of McGrath Estate Agents said the agency’s recent figures showed they had been experiencing an increase in enquiries from those living in the city.

“We have seen a strong buyer demand in late 2020 into 2021 with 32 per cent of our enquiry coming from Sydney and Melbourne,” she said.

“City homeowners continue to re-evaluate their lifestyle choices after such a trying year. Regional areas are providing a more economical offering within the property market putting them front and centre in buyer’s minds this year, remote working has made the dream of that sea-change a reality.”

Aanuka Beach Resort, which was first opened in 1987, is undergoing a $22m redevelopment.

The resort on Firman Dr was first opened in December 1987 and spans 6,030 square metres, and Casa Koala’s Jim Booth said the occupancy rates consistently averaged in excess of 85 per cent.

It currently features a chapel – making the resort a popular wedding venue – as well as 67 Fijian-inspired bures.

Mr Booth described the redevelopment as the first meaningful investment in the local tourism market for over 30 years.