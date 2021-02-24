Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Apartments are now being sold off-the-plan for the Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment.
Apartments are now being sold off-the-plan for the Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment.
Property

ON THE MARKET: $22m luxury development forges ahead

Jasmine Minhas
24th Feb 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As COVID-induced buyer demand remains strong in Coffs Harbour, a new opportunity to own a piece of the city’s newest luxury living development has been put on the table.

Apartments are now being sold off the plan for the $22-million Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment, boasting the kind of oceanfront luxury living many of us undoubtedly fantasise about.

The four storey development, which was approved by Coffs Harbour City Councillors in May last year, is forging ahead and will see 36 new luxury apartments and an exclusive day spa built at the Diggers Beach resort.

Designed by local architect firm Casa Koala, a combination of two bedroom apartments, dual key apartments and studios are on sale featuring open plan living with balconies and state-of-the-art kitchens.

An artist impression of the apartments, which are now being sold off the plan for the Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment.
An artist impression of the apartments, which are now being sold off the plan for the Aanuka Beach Resort redevelopment.

Priced at between $990,000 and $1,300,000, the apartments are particularly suited to investors seeking income and a holiday home, offering access to the resort’s restaurant, lounge, bar and tennis court.

The apartment sales come as the Coffs Coast continues to experience high buyer demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with reports of city dwellers flocking to the coast for a sea-change, and hopeful buyers forming long queues at open homes.

Selling agent Simone Michell of McGrath Estate Agents said the agency’s recent figures showed they had been experiencing an increase in enquiries from those living in the city.

“We have seen a strong buyer demand in late 2020 into 2021 with 32 per cent of our enquiry coming from Sydney and Melbourne,” she said.

“City homeowners continue to re-evaluate their lifestyle choices after such a trying year. Regional areas are providing a more economical offering within the property market putting them front and centre in buyer’s minds this year, remote working has made the dream of that sea-change a reality.”

Aanuka Beach Resort, which was first opened in 1987, is undergoing a $22m redevelopment.
Aanuka Beach Resort, which was first opened in 1987, is undergoing a $22m redevelopment.

The resort on Firman Dr was first opened in December 1987 and spans 6,030 square metres, and Casa Koala’s Jim Booth said the occupancy rates consistently averaged in excess of 85 per cent.

It currently features a chapel – making the resort a popular wedding venue – as well as 67 Fijian-inspired bures.

Mr Booth described the redevelopment as the first meaningful investment in the local tourism market for over 30 years.

coffs harbour development coffs harbour property
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES volunteer celebrates 20 years of floods, storms, rescues

        Premium Content SES volunteer celebrates 20 years of floods, storms, rescues

        Community From sandbags on Grafton’s levee wall to a forensic search for a murder weapon, every incident Terry Boatswain has attended has been a learning experience.

        Health district defends doctor recruitment process

        Premium Content Health district defends doctor recruitment process

        Health Retiring doctors have expressed concern at ‘tactics’ that may diminish services.

        Massive list of restrictions to ease

        Massive list of restrictions to ease

        News NSW health officials have announced a huge easing of restrictions as the state hits...

        Regional housing crisis a ‘champagne problem’: Barilaro

        Premium Content Regional housing crisis a ‘champagne problem’: Barilaro

        News Unique take on issue comes with talk of multi-government approach