ON THE MARKET: 20+ Coffs Coast businesses for sale

Here is a list of businesses for sale on the Coffs Coast.

Lime Mexican is for sale. Photo: Facebook

Lime Mexican

Priced to sell at a negotiable $150,000, this authentic Mexican restaurant and bar with an Aussie influence is located at a prime location on the Jetty strip.

First opened in 2013, Lime Mexican has been described as a high margin business offering an exceptional fit-out and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Aussitel Backpackers is on the market. Photo: Facebook

Aussitel Backpackers

This business, with 26 years remaining on the lease term, returned a net profit of $172,995 in the 2018-19 financial year.

The purpose built backpackers hostel comprises of 71 beds with a sleeping capacity of 74 people.

The business has been well set-up by current operators, and consists of several income earning streams including accommodation, transport, car, bike and beach equipment hire, washing machines and dryers, etc.

Karangi General Store, recently renovated, is for sale. Photo: Facebook

Karangi General Store

The Karangi General Store marks part of the gateway to the Orara Valley, and the licensed post office is priced to sell at $99,000 plus stock.

Recently renovated, key features include the leasehold business plus a three bedroom residence.

Bob Wallis Cycles. Photo: Rob Wright

Bob Wallis Cycles

This longstanding business, located at Park Beach Homebase, has specialised in servicing, repairs and sales of bicycles for over 40 years.

Well known in the community, Bob Wallis Cycles offers sought after brands, accessories and parts, and offers consistent growth for the future business owner.

The business is priced to sell at $149,000 plus stock.

White Salt, Woolgoolga. Photo: Trevor Veale

White Salt

The owner of Woolgoolga fish and chip restaurant White Salt is relocating, and the business is now for sale for a price of $155,000.

This reputable business is now eight-years-old and is less than 100 metres from Woolgoolga Main Beach.

White Salt has a turnover of $600,000 plus, and offers a professional commercial fit-out with rear shop storage and secure undercover parking.

Blush is on the market. Photo: Facebook

Blush Make-up and Beauty Studio

This beauty studio has been pampering their loyal clients for over 14 years, and now owners Susan and Kristie are ready to move on.

With a database of over 6,000 clients, and sales well in excess of $300,000 per annum, this business is listed for sale for $239,000.

With a range of exclusive and trusted brands, Blush is the best fit for someone who is committed to delivering caring professional service to the Coffs Coast.

The business is located in the CBD at City Boulevard Arcade.

Fiasco, at the jetty, is for sale. Photo: Facebook

Fiasco Restaurant, Catering & Wine Bar

This award-winning Italian restaurant is widely regarded by tourists and locals and is just a 5 minute stroll to the Coffs Harbour International Marina.

With an attractive long-term lease option available, this renovated venue includes numerous multi-revenue income stream opportunities across the catering, bar and restaurant.

The business is priced to sell at $295,000 plus stock.

Coffs Harbour Relocations and Storage. Photo: Facebook

Coffs Harbour Relocations and Storage

Known locally as the storage and removal experts since 1972, Coffs Harbour Relocations and Storage specialise in relocations, packing and onsite module storage.

The business has an outstanding reputation, and after over a decade, the current owners are retiring.

No formal qualifications are required to own this business, which is listed for sale at a price of $350,000 and includes vehicles and equipment.

Choices Flooring Coffs Harbour. Photo: CRE Brokers

Choices

Iconic retailer Choices flooring has been successfully owned and operated as a family business for over 30 years.

Located in the Coffs CBD, Choice flooring has rapidly grown to include more than 140 stores Australia-wide and is arguable Australia’s most progressive retail floor covering group.

The local flooring specialist business is priced to sell at $350,000 plus plant, equipment and stock.

Mechanical Repair business - name disclosed to potential buyers

If you are a car mechanic and want to start making great money, then this is the business for you.

This business has generated over $1 million in sales, and has over $200,000 in equipment and as well as a large customer base. The sale price is $190,000.

Located in a busy location with attractive street frontage, the owner is now looking to retire.

Cafe Aqua. Photo: Facebook

Cafe Aqua

This landmark cafe is popular with locals and tourists, and is located near Park Beach.

Offering inside and outside dining, with large coffee trade and point of difference breakfast and lunch menu, this cafe is on sale for $185,000 plus stock.

Transport & Logistics business - name disclosed to potential buyers

This 25-year-old business has a huge $1.5m turnover with excellent margins.

The family-owned transport business which covers most of the NSW north-coast is for sale at a price of $899,950 due to family commitments.

Services include daily pick-up and delivery, sending Australia-wide and internationally, as well as specialty freight services.

Sale includes 15 vehicles, 3 forklifts, client database, computers and office equipment, and a near-new premises.

Resurrection Recyclers. Photo: Facebook

Resurrection Recyclers

This profitable demolitions, recycling, timber and building product business is for sale at a price of $165,000 plus stock.

With a strong market presence and long lease on offer, the business includes a large display area with undercover space and office in an accessible location for trucks and B-doubles.

Motel - name disclosed to potential buyers

With 23 renovated suites, this four-star motel offers a new 30-year leasehold opportunity for the first time at a sale price of $1,200,000.

Returning a net profit of $303,021 for 2018-19, this motel is just a stones throw away from patrolled beaches and experiences consistent occupancy.

With a comfortable rent ratio, the motel comes with no food obligation as it is located near pubs, clubs ands restaurants.

Pepperprint. Photo: Facebook

Pepperprint

This printing business of 18 plus years is well set up and services a large number of clientele, handling everything from graphic design, flyers and brochures, business cards and stationary.

For a price of $230,000, the sale includes everything from fixtures, fittings, equipment, social media platforms, website, contact numbers and more.

A long terms lease is available for the new owner.

Spare Chef Catering

With a 30 year trusted reputation on the Coffs Coast, this award-winning catering business has a local customer base and is non-reliant on tourist trade.

In a prime central location at the Coffs Harbour Showground, with a long running lease, there is also the benefit of being the in-house caterer for varied Showground venue hirers.

The business includes an active social presence with a 100 per cent organic following and upgraded equipment.

The business is listed for sale at a price of $175,000.

Kustom Signs and Graphics. Photo: Facebook

Kustom Signs and Graphics

Have you ever wanted to be your own boss and use your creative skills? This business, which specialises in all types of printing and signage, is priced for quick sale at $55,000.

It’s been established for five years and is set up in Coffs’ sought after industrial estate.

Sale price includes plant and equipment, computer, software, stock, vehicle and business signage.

Hair salon - name disclosed to potential buyers

This high profile salon offers a quality fit out as well as solid product sales.

The longstanding owner is seeking to retire and is looking for a potential buyer to walk right in and start.

All offers are considered to purchase this well-established business in a prime Coffs location.

Snack vending machines - name disclosed to potential buyers

This business offers a perfect second income or retirement supplement, with 36 vending machines in place at a value of $3,000-$4,000 each across the Coffs Coast.

Training is provided at takeover, and some mechanical knowledge is preferred.

The business is listed for sale at $149,000 plus stock and floats.

Ocean Paradise Motel and Holiday Units.

Ocean Paradise Motel and Holiday Units

This motel offers the opportunity for a rare 5-year short term lease.

It features two motel rooms and 10 self-contained units with private balcony, a salt water pool, kids playground and more.

It’s located just across the road from Park Beach, and has an annual turnover of $303,654.

The leasehold price is $120,000.

Textile Business - name disclosed to potential buyers

This high quality curtain making business has had 20 plus years of profitable operating in the Coffs Harbour region, and now the owner is looking to retire.

Included in the sale price of $74,999 is a loyal customer list, reputation, machinery, work processes, benches and stock.

Ongoing training and transition time period is negotiable.

Home and Garden business - name disclosed to potential buyers

This well-established business of nine years had many repeat customers, and there is opportunity for further growth.

Included in the sale is $90,000 worth of plant and equipment, vehicles, an excellent reputation and prepaid advertising until June.

The business is listed for sale at $175,000.

