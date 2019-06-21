ON THE MAP: Overseas tourists splash cash on the coast

WITHIN a year international tourists splashed nearly $260 million while holidaying in northern NSW, $10 million more than the previous period.

New data from Tourism Research Australia reveals in the year ending March 2019, the region was the 9th most popular for international visitors in terms of how long they stayed in the area - ranking above the likes of areas including the Hunter and Sunshine Coast.

The 360,000 tourists that visited spent in total almost 4 million nights in the region, falling just behind Canberra at around 5.7 million.

The region was also the 6th most popular for backpackers, with 139,000 spending almost 1.5 million nights in the area.

Overall international visitors spent the most time in Sydney, with more than 4 million visitors spending more than a massive $10 billion.

This was followed by Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and the Gold Coast rounding out the top five.

Travellers from New Zealand visited Australia most with almost 1.3 million tourists, followed by Japan and Hong Kong.

REGIONS RANKED BY VISITOR NIGHTS

1. Sydney

2. Melbourne

3. Brisbane

4. Perth

5. Gold Coast

6. Adelaide

7. Tropical North Queensland

8. Canberra

9. North Coast NSW

10. Hunter