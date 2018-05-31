On the line learing the Morse code

ANYONE into fly fishing will think Santa is coming when they hear that renowned fly fishing writer, caster and angler, Peter Morse is coming to Coffs Harbour in June.

Peter will be visiting the Coffs Coast to conduct fly casting clinics and be guest speaker at the meeting of the Coffs Coast Fly Fishing Club on Monday, June 18.

Peter Morse, is an esteemed fly fisherman, writer and photographer and also a Master Casting Instructor with Fly Fishers International.

He is a brand ambassador for Sage rods, Rio fly lines, and JM Gillies.

Having grown up in Fiji he cut his knots as an angler fishing from the family boat on the troll for mackerel, trevally, tuna and coral trout.

His father and grandfather were fly fishermen and he has fly fished since the early '70s in freshwater and in saltwater.

His 2005, television series The Wildfish offered his big break and since then he has appeared in many other productions, some for television and most for DVD.

Peter has written extensively on the sport for newspapers, magazines, and has written three books; The Fundamentals of Saltwater Fly Fishing, The Wildfish Book and A Few Great Flies and How To Fish Them.

He teaches fly-casting all over the country from novice level through to training other potential instructors.

Although he enjoys sight fishing more than most other branches of the sport, he's far from averse to dredging flies as deep as they'll go for the mystery bag of things that live in those depths.

If you want to meet Peter and take advantage of his knowledge and teaching skills make an effort to attend one of the castings days or the meeting of the Coffs Coast Fly Fishers.

On Saturday, June 16 he will be conducting a casting clinic for those interested in spey casting with single and double handed rods and on Sunday, June 17 he will be conducting another clinic for those wanting to improve their general casting skills.

These sessions will be held in a local park in Coffs Harbour and run from 8am to 4pm.

The cost is $150 per person per session.

Bookings are essential and can be made through the Coffs Coast Fly Fishers (see contact details below) or directly with Peter.

If you would just like to meet Peter he will be speaking at the monthly meeting of the Coffs Coast Fly Fishers Club, which will be held on Monday, June 18 at 7.30pm at the Boambee East Community Centre in Bruce King Drive Boambee East.

Visitors are most welcome to attend.

There will be no cost but the club does run a raffle each night to raise funds to pay for the hall hire.

Hot soup and crusty bread prepared by renowned local chef, Don Cummings, will be provided free of charge and tea and coffee will be available. Normal club business will be suspended to allow plenty of time for Peter's talk and slideshow.

For further information or to book a casting lesson phone David Moppett 0411723221 or Allan Ekert 0427457725 or email ccffc@tpg.com.au.