On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

Coffs Harbour City Council is working to find other water sources to support the industry.

Council has been told in no uncertain terms: the sale of water from Woolgoolga Dam to Costa Berries is illegal.

But with the industry due to run out of water in a matter of weeks Coffs Harbour City Council is scrambling to find other ways to assist.

Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby says council is in daily contact with the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) to see what can be done to help local farmers.

Council’s water access licence for the dam states water is for town use, defined as ‘domestic or stock’ purposes, and this does not extend to the horticultural industry for irrigation.

“What NRAR have said is that potentially the best way around this is to request a change in use under our licence.”

An NRAR spokesperson confirmed they are in regular contact with council in relation to the matter.

“NRAR has advised Council that water use must be in line with the category of access licence and approvals, and the region’s water sharing plan which designates water from Woolgoolga Dam specifically for town water supply,” the NRAR representative said.

“Water from this water source cannot be used for irrigation. NRAR continues to proactively engage with Council to ensure compliance with NSW water laws.

“If non-compliance is detected, NRAR takes a graduated and proportionate approach in response. NRAR considers the impact of the non-compliance on the environment, the integrity of the water laws and other water users and property when deciding on the most appropriate regulatory response. NRAR also considers a person’s culpability, and willingness to comply with water laws in the future.”

Coffs Harbour City Council Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby.

But Mr Raby says there is an extreme sense of urgency, as many growers have as little as two to four weeks of water left and are only keeping plants alive.

“A number of berry growers have already done drastic pruning which essentially involves cutting entire canapies off the plants leaving a six inch stick in the ground so they’re able to keep those plants alive with 25 per cent of their normal water use but they’re not productive.

“There’s already no production in much of the agricultural industry. If it started to rain tomorrow and all the water comes back it will be at best two years until they pick another berry.”

Already Council is using reclaimed water from the two treatment plants at Woolgoolga and Moonee to support the industry and looking into ways of pumping the treated water from their Coffs Harbour plant.

“About fifty farms are using the reclaimed water from the Woolgoolga and Moonee plants. Those two plants produce two megalitres a day of reclaimed water but the agricultural industry needs about double that. In the long term we will probably look at connecting the supply of reclaimed water in Coffs via outlets up north.”

The State Government has stepped in and halted plans to sell water to blueberry growers.

The deal to sell water to Costa Berries has been highly criticised for its lack of transparency and Mr Raby acknowledges Council could have handled it differently.

“In restrospect I acknowledge personally that if we were doing it again I would probably go and knock on residents’ doors but given the particular nature of dam that sat there untouched for a long time, people had probably forgotten it was a water supply dam.”

In relation to the possible decomissioning of the dam due to a change in State Government regulations introduced in November last year, Mr Raby says this will be a matter for Councillors.

“Towards the end of March Councillors will consider a report which looks at a number of different options for the dam - one is to keep it as is, another option is to decomission it as a water supply asset but keep it as a recreational asset and a range of other options.

They will be considered by Councillors then put out for community consultation.”