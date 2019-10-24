ON THE CHARGE: Clarence stars headline Coffs Coast T20 side

CHARGING UP: Coutts Crossing star Luke Cox led from the front for the Coffs Coast Chargers last season as they made the finals at the SCG.

CHARGING UP: Coutts Crossing star Luke Cox led from the front for the Coffs Coast Chargers last season as they made the finals at the SCG. Benjamin Churcher/Cricket NSW

CRICKET: A strong contingent of Clarence Valley stars are preparing for another year of Plan B Regional Bash T20 competition with the Coffs Coast Chargers after an impressive run took them to finals at the the Sydney Cricket Ground last year.

Six of the best players in the region will travel to Tamworth on Saturday to take on the Northern Inland Bolters and the Northern Rivers Rock for a chance at the finals series in Sydney.

Led by Coffs Coast veteran and captain-coach Richie Gallichan, Harwood quartet Ben and Hayden McMahon, Harry Bird and Hayden Ensbey will be joined by Coutts Crossing's Eli Fahey and Luke Cox.

Manager Tim McMahon said it's been great to see Clarence Valley players getting more of a look-in to a side that was formerly dominated by Coffs Harbour cricketers.

"It's great, we had six from the Clarence last year, and that made a big difference because in the past we had been overlooked.

"It's good to have another platform that the kids can build on and get themselves noticed,” McMahon said.

"Last year was the first time they had made finals but they're coming in with a really good side this time. Richie's brother Peter Gallichan captained the Country side and also captained Central Coast to victory last year, so that's a big plus.

"All the Clarence players are pretty young, they're a very promising young lot.”

McMahon is confident with the team who are a "good fielding side and great with the bat.”

"There isn't much pace but there are three or four spinners and medium pacers who are pretty handy,” he said.

"They trained really well this week and if they go out with same mindset I'm sure they'll get back into the finals again.”

Coffs Coast Chargers play Northern Inland Bolters 2pm Saturday and then Northern Rivers Rock 9.30am Sunday.