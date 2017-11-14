Menu
Down Under and in danger from the Deadly 60

Rachel Vercoe
by

HE'S a man admired by the adventurous and cringed at by the faint-hearted, Steve Backshall, star of the hit TV show Deadly 60 is returning to Australia with a new stage show.

After two previous sell-out Australian tours, he's back and will appear on stage with some of Australia's deadliest animals.

Backshall said he will share stories and will broadcast some of the wildest footage from his adventures in Australia, such as being lowered from a helicopter to dangle into a crocodile's nest, or hand catching the world's most venomous octopus just off Sydney Harbour.

"I am thrilled to be coming back to my favourite Deadly country - Australia - with my most exciting show ever," Backshall said.

"This tour is particularly exciting for me, as I will be visiting Australia from the top to the bottom including some of my favourite cities plus regional centres that we have never visited before, including Coffs Harbour," he said.

Having travelled the world to learn about the most inspiring predators, Steve has been swum with sharks, been bitten by a caiman, squirted with ink by Humboldt squid, flirted with by tarantula, charged by elephants, and stared out by thresher and great hammerhead sharks, but still maintains that wild animals pose no threat to people - in fact quite the opposite.

Steve Backshall.
Steve Backshall. Contributed

Don't miss your chance to see Steve live.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Wednesday, January 17.

Cost: $39. 

Click here for tickets. 

