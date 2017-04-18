On stage it'll be totally 'Wicked'

IN THE much anticipated first offering for 2017 of the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company, we are being treated to Wicked.

Directed by Peter Hodges and Dee Tune, with musical direction by Tim Egan, Wicked takes place before the classic Wizard of Oz story ever began, and tells the incredible tale of an unlikely but profound friendship between two girls who first meet as students at Shiz University in the land of Oz.

Those two students are the blonde and popular Glinda and a misunderstood girl with emerald -green

skin named Elphaba.

Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.

Over the course of Wicked, we discover how these two young women became rivals and then the closest of friends, and how they ended up as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Wicked (The untold story of the Witches of Oz) is being staged by Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from May 5 to 28.

Tickets on sale now

Buy your tickets from the box office 6652 8088 or online at www.jettytheatre.com

Performances Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays at 8pm and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.