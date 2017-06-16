21°
News

On road luxury to off the beaten track

16th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show is bringing the best holidaying experiences in Australia to the Coffs Harbour Race Course this weekend.
The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show is bringing the best holidaying experiences in Australia to the Coffs Harbour Race Course this weekend. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR 14-years the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show has celebrated the great Aussie tradition that is the road trip and camping holiday.

Whether it be off-road through the mud, dust or sand, sticking to tar and set up in comfort to enjoy a waterfront or desert view or under the awning and the stars, this expo has all bases covered.

Like the very best camping sites across Australia, the Coffs Harbour event, held tomorrow and Sunday, has grown so popular parking is at a premium.

To accommodate the crowds and a log jam in Howard St outside the racing club, visitors are encouraged to park at Southern Cross University where a shuttle bus will run every 15-minutes to the racecourse.

The original drop-off and pick-off point was set to be the old Coffs Harbour Airport, but with a lot of water lying around the buses have been shifted to the uni.

Just like any serious camper, event organiser Peter 'Grimmo' Grimmond is always prepared for the weather.

"In the nine years we have held the show at the racecourse I think rain has been a factor for eight of those," Grimmo said.

"I turned up on Tuesday and it was like a lake around the racecourse after that heavy rain, but come Wednesday it had all drained away.

"We are busy spreading 100 tonnes of crusher dust around to get the better of the water lying around.

"We hear great stories from people who visit the show that they build a real camraderie with others on the shuttle bus trips talking about everything they have seen at the show. The bus trip adds to the experience. 

The 14th annual Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show will be held over Saturday and Sunday.
The 14th annual Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show will be held over Saturday and Sunday.

The Mid and North Coast's markets, as retirement and sea-change meccas  reflect Australia being one of the world's leading caravan and camper nations.

According to caravanstats.com in 2016 there were 1704 campervans and 4741 caravans registered under the Coffs Harbour postcode last year.

Across New South Wales there were a total of 15,675 campervans and 123,542 caravans across New South Wales.

Each year Australian manufacturers build about 22,000 to 30,000 RVs (recreational vehicles) which is about four times the number the industry built just 20 years ago.
 

Photos
View Gallery

From a national perspective the positive thing is that 70% of the RVs sold in Australia were made in the country.

"Our show really is perfectly timed as it follows the big show in Brisbane over the long weekend," Grimmo said. 

"Quite often we hear stories of locals heading up to the big show in Brisbane seeing what they want and taking a week to do their homework, think things over get finance and sign contracts here in Coffs a week later," he said.

"We have had years where over 50 caravans have sold over the weekend and we have all the exhibitors coming into Coffs on their way back from Brisbane.

To add to the Australiana feel of the event expert reptile handler Steve McEwan will be on hand to give a show, along with bush balladeer Errol Gray.

A major entertainment draw card is the Isuzu D-Max precision driving team and the Kidzone to keep the littlies entertained.

The Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show will be held at the Coffs Harbour Racecourse in Howard St Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.   

For a full list of details, times and exhibitors see the full guide posted below on the homepage. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  4wd camping camping show caravan coffs coast coffs harbour coffs harbour racing club

Outspoken Labor man steps in Cowper political ring

Outspoken Labor man steps in Cowper political ring

ANDREW Woodward this week stepped forward as the Labor spokesman for Cowper, as the Opposition party readies to put forward its federal and state candidates.

Public submissions sought for proposed Assisted Dying Bill

NSW Labor MLC Lynda Voltz is co-sponsor of the proposed new Bill.

Labor MLC Lynda Voltz seeking submissions on proposed Bill

Local mum's bottle top artworks a marvel for many

POP YOUR TOP: Sandy Beach kids Amber and Fern Albrow, Ruby and Jude Osborne and Mahli-Rose Lynch.

Simple Pinterest project becoming popular additions to schools.

Act like you are the oldest teenager in town

ELDER WISDOM: George Burns said "You can't help getting older but you don't have to get old”.

Thinking young helps extend your life

Local Partners

You could lead the world in shark management

DPI has called on the world's best minds to develop innovative projects to help protect beach goers from shark attacks.

Community pulls together for fire-hit family

STUNNED BY LOSS: Terry Tallon, with granddaughter Peyton Tallon, 8 months, and Cody Tallon .

Coaldale family grateful for community's generosity after fire

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Riding powder on stunningly high peaks

Grete Eliassen, Jess McMillan skiing in Andermatt

Snow spectacular on screen in Coffs

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Coffs Coast market days

The region is home to many great markets here's the lowdown

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235B Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 2 $475,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

Life and Style - &#39;The Abode&#39;

12/122-126 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $579,000

If it's all about location, then 'The Abode' is for you. Centrally located in the heart of the stunning Coffs Coast and exclusive to only eighteen fortunate...

Free-standing, one level - great location...

1/26 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two-bedroom villa is perfect for those looking to downsize, or for an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity. This property will be highly...

Always wanted to live in Malibu...

7 Malibu Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $649,000 ...

This beautiful spacious home is perfect for the growing family or room to have two separate dwellings in a very popular street address in Korora Beach. Freshly...

Starting Out or Climbing that Portfolio Ladder...

60 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 3 $349,000

One for the first home buyers, astute investors or even someone looking to work from home with the massive 3 bay shed complete with power. Presenting an excellent...

A Truly Once in a Lifetime Opportunity...

183 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $449,000

Build the home of your dreams encompassing panoramic views from the ocean to the hills whilst enjoying the benefits of being so close to the CBD. Some works have...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

Rural 3 2 2 $899,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Brand New Home in popular Lamberts Park Estate

39 Worland Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $639,000

Take the stress out of building and reap the benefits of a master-built home by award winning builders Toscan Homes. Underway now and due for completion by the end...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

LUXURY: This is your chance to live in Korora's Five Islands Dr.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Easier times for owners but renters feel cash squeeze

Women looking at homes for sale

Housing affordability improves for owners, not renters

A quiet Corindi haven is pick of the week

Award winning home is this week's highlight

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!