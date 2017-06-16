On road luxury to off the beaten track

The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show is bringing the best holidaying experiences in Australia to the Coffs Harbour Race Course this weekend.

FOR 14-years the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show has celebrated the great Aussie tradition that is the road trip and camping holiday.

Whether it be off-road through the mud, dust or sand, sticking to tar and set up in comfort to enjoy a waterfront or desert view or under the awning and the stars, this expo has all bases covered.

Like the very best camping sites across Australia, the Coffs Harbour event, held tomorrow and Sunday, has grown so popular parking is at a premium.

To accommodate the crowds and a log jam in Howard St outside the racing club, visitors are encouraged to park at Southern Cross University where a shuttle bus will run every 15-minutes to the racecourse.

The original drop-off and pick-off point was set to be the old Coffs Harbour Airport, but with a lot of water lying around the buses have been shifted to the uni.

Just like any serious camper, event organiser Peter 'Grimmo' Grimmond is always prepared for the weather.

"In the nine years we have held the show at the racecourse I think rain has been a factor for eight of those," Grimmo said.

"I turned up on Tuesday and it was like a lake around the racecourse after that heavy rain, but come Wednesday it had all drained away.

"We are busy spreading 100 tonnes of crusher dust around to get the better of the water lying around.

"We hear great stories from people who visit the show that they build a real camraderie with others on the shuttle bus trips talking about everything they have seen at the show. The bus trip adds to the experience.

The 14th annual Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show will be held over Saturday and Sunday.

The Mid and North Coast's markets, as retirement and sea-change meccas reflect Australia being one of the world's leading caravan and camper nations.

According to caravanstats.com in 2016 there were 1704 campervans and 4741 caravans registered under the Coffs Harbour postcode last year.

Across New South Wales there were a total of 15,675 campervans and 123,542 caravans across New South Wales.



Each year Australian manufacturers build about 22,000 to 30,000 RVs (recreational vehicles) which is about four times the number the industry built just 20 years ago.



From a national perspective the positive thing is that 70% of the RVs sold in Australia were made in the country.



"Our show really is perfectly timed as it follows the big show in Brisbane over the long weekend," Grimmo said.

"Quite often we hear stories of locals heading up to the big show in Brisbane seeing what they want and taking a week to do their homework, think things over get finance and sign contracts here in Coffs a week later," he said.

"We have had years where over 50 caravans have sold over the weekend and we have all the exhibitors coming into Coffs on their way back from Brisbane.

To add to the Australiana feel of the event expert reptile handler Steve McEwan will be on hand to give a show, along with bush balladeer Errol Gray.

A major entertainment draw card is the Isuzu D-Max precision driving team and the Kidzone to keep the littlies entertained.

The Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show will be held at the Coffs Harbour Racecourse in Howard St Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

For a full list of details, times and exhibitors see the full guide posted below on the homepage.