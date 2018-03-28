Menu
Aaron Jay Keep was given two years' jail but can apply for parole in April. His early guilty pleas earned him credit.
On parole, he took his gear up his rear to police station

John Weekes
by
28th Mar 2018 6:06 AM

A CRIME of "complete stupidity” with a disgusting twist has astonished a court.

Like a squirrel storing acorns for the winter, Aaron Jay Keep figured he should provide for the future.

He was visiting Maroochydore Police Station, had only been on parole about two weeks, and had missed a previous appointment.

So, facing the prospect of getting locked up for breaching release conditions, he took a stash of something special to the cop shop.

Police found him acting fishy when he turned up that day in late 2016.

"Your behaviour caused them to have concerns as to whether you were concealing something. They attempted to search you and for that purpose restrain you,” Justice David Boddice told Brisbane Supreme Court.

Just as squirrels stash their winter supplies in dark places, it seemed Keep put his precious treasure in a place where the sun doesn't shine.

Justice Boddice said police found a package wrapped in insulation tape "covered in faeces.”

Inside were three clip seal bags with the drug ice and two short syringes.

"Having possession of 6.442g of pure methylamphetamine two weeks after being placed on parole and taking it to the police station, apart from indicating complete stupidity, is not consistent with an 18-month sentence,” Justice Boddice said on Tuesday.

The judge said he had to send a message that "this type of behaviour is unacceptable”.

There was no suggestion Keep had the ice for a commercial purpose.

Instead, it would appear he was "providing for the future,” Justice Boddice added.

177 days Keep had spent in custody was declared as time served.

Keep earned credit for making early guilty pleas.

For possessing dangerous drugs, he was given two years' jail.

Keep can apply for parole on April 10 this year. -NewsRegional

aaron jay keep early guilty plea faeces ice justice david boddice maroochydore methylamphetamine parole qps squirrel
The Sunshine Coast Daily
