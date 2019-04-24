On parade in Coffs Harbour

Menu
AT EASE IN COFFS: The Royal Australian Navy's 725 Squadron will on Wednesday march on Coffs Harbour from the Jetty Strip to the foreshores. POIS Justin Brown
23rd Apr 2019

THE Royal Australian Navy's 725 Squadron, formed at the tail-end of World War II, will on Wednesday morning march on Coffs Harbour in a special round of pre-Anzac Day events.

The Freedom of Entry march will see 725 Squadron, which operates from the Naval Air Station at Nowra, form-up with uniform and weapons inspections at 11am in front of the Pier Hotel on the Jetty Strip.

"The Freedom of Entry activity is one steeped in history and a custom that has been undertaken by navies for centuries," LCDR, RAN executive officer Craig Castle said.

From Harbour Drive the march will make its way along Marina Drive.

The march will end on the Jetty Foreshores with a free community barbecue.

