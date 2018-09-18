Menu
Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

On-lead and off-lead area rules

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
18th Sep 2018 1:15 PM

Question - Could you please advise me what the rules are for on-lead and off-lead areas with dogs? I'm so sick of my dog being bowled over by off- lead dogs at the north wall park.

Answer - In summary, a dog must be on lead in a public area unless otherwise sign-posted.

An off-lead dog in a leash- free area must be under control.

Greyhounds must all be on lead at all times and muzzled unless Greenhound assessed.

In this instance, they must be on lead but don't need to wear a muzzle.

The beach at the north wall is sign-posted as an off-lead area. However, the park adjacent to the beach is an on-lead area.

Please check with our local council if you have any queries.

Coffs Coast Advocate

