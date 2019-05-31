IF you like the idea of being "on holiday at home”, 57 Overlander Road in Moonee Beach could be the address for you.

With a floor plan that offers a mix of possibilities, stylish renovations throughout, first-class presentation and a quiet, peaceful location, this property is certainly ticking some major boxes.

Six bedrooms and separate living areas give flexibility to accommodate a large family, the in-laws, overnight guests, adult children still living at home or potential for renting out some space.

The entry leads to an open plan living/dining area. There is plenty of space for big sofas and a large dining table and, in the more formal lounging area, a cosy wood-heater takes centre stage.

A neutral, fresh colour palette, on-trend lighting and plantation shutters throughout the home give a contemporary, stylish feel.

57 Overlander Rd, Moonee Beach

Leading from the main living area is a door to a self-contained studio. Leave the door open to increase you family's living space or lock it for privacy and separation. The studio has a bedroom, living area and bathroom as well as glass doors to the deck and its own external entrance from the level car-port.

The central u-shaped kitchen overlooks the living areas and has views to the outdoor terrace and tropical gardens making it easy for entertaining as well as daily family life.

57 Overlander Rd, Moonee Beach

A hallway leads to the bedroom wing. Three spacious bedrooms, a fully renovated family bathroom with modern free-standing bath and a luxurious master suite are all in this wing.

The master suite features a king-sized bedroom, a large walk-in robe/dressing area and a spacious ensuite with stone counter tops and plenty of storage. There are also three windows and a door to the garden.

Stepping outside is like stepping into a resort, which is a deliberate part of the design and landscaping. Mature tropical plants, lush, expansive lawns, a paved terrace and covered timber deck/pavilion overlook a stunning in-ground pool with glass surrounds gives you that relaxing "holiday at home” feeling.

57 Overlander Rd, Moonee Beach

If you do feel like a bit of work, the property is set on 6870sqm giving you space to run a horse or two, have chickens or maybe grow some vegetables for your table.

Other features of this property include a circular driveway with ample off-street parking, air conditioning, plenty of storage, built-in wardrobes, in-ground and above ground water tanks, solar electricity, six-car shed to house.