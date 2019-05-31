On holiday at home
IF you like the idea of being "on holiday at home”, 57 Overlander Road in Moonee Beach could be the address for you.
With a floor plan that offers a mix of possibilities, stylish renovations throughout, first-class presentation and a quiet, peaceful location, this property is certainly ticking some major boxes.
Six bedrooms and separate living areas give flexibility to accommodate a large family, the in-laws, overnight guests, adult children still living at home or potential for renting out some space.
The entry leads to an open plan living/dining area. There is plenty of space for big sofas and a large dining table and, in the more formal lounging area, a cosy wood-heater takes centre stage.
A neutral, fresh colour palette, on-trend lighting and plantation shutters throughout the home give a contemporary, stylish feel.
Leading from the main living area is a door to a self-contained studio. Leave the door open to increase you family's living space or lock it for privacy and separation. The studio has a bedroom, living area and bathroom as well as glass doors to the deck and its own external entrance from the level car-port.
The central u-shaped kitchen overlooks the living areas and has views to the outdoor terrace and tropical gardens making it easy for entertaining as well as daily family life.
A hallway leads to the bedroom wing. Three spacious bedrooms, a fully renovated family bathroom with modern free-standing bath and a luxurious master suite are all in this wing.
The master suite features a king-sized bedroom, a large walk-in robe/dressing area and a spacious ensuite with stone counter tops and plenty of storage. There are also three windows and a door to the garden.
Stepping outside is like stepping into a resort, which is a deliberate part of the design and landscaping. Mature tropical plants, lush, expansive lawns, a paved terrace and covered timber deck/pavilion overlook a stunning in-ground pool with glass surrounds gives you that relaxing "holiday at home” feeling.
If you do feel like a bit of work, the property is set on 6870sqm giving you space to run a horse or two, have chickens or maybe grow some vegetables for your table.
Other features of this property include a circular driveway with ample off-street parking, air conditioning, plenty of storage, built-in wardrobes, in-ground and above ground water tanks, solar electricity, six-car shed to house.