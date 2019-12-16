Police sprayed with rocks, after dad's dodgy double

The motorbike rider was refused bail.

POLICE were forced to use capsicum spray to arrest a man they allege was riding an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle under the influence of a drug with his 12-year-old son on the back.

Coffs-Clarence Police will also allege the 31-year-old Bonville man was unlicensed and not wearing a helmet at the time.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Saturday (December 7) on Gleniffer Rd and Pine Creek Rd, Bonville.

Shortly after his son dismounted police attended and approached the man who rode directly at police while yelling abuse at them and witnesses.

After allegedly spinning his wheels repeatedly and spraying rocks at police and witnesses he attempted to run away.

Police then used capsicum spray to subdue the man and arrest him.

He was charged with a number of offences including various traffic charges, affray, malicious damage and resisting arrest.

He was refused bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today (December 16).

Brought a knife to court

A 55-year-old Raleigh man was detected trying to enter Coffs Harbour Court House with a knife on December 4.

The knife was seized and the man interviewed by police.

He was issued with a Criminal Infringement Notice for possessing a knife in a public place.

Illegal firearms

On Saturday December 7, police attended a residence in Reid Drive Coffs Harbour and arrested a man on outstanding warrants.

At the time he was in possession of two 'gel blaster' guns.

The 32-year-old man was charged with the warrants and possession of illegal firearms.

He will appear in Coffs Harbour Local court today (December 16).