On demand bus service bounces back from COVID-19

Patronage increased by 33.8 per cent from November 2019 to November 2020 for the Woopi Connect on demand bus service.

Patronage increased by 33.8 per cent from November 2019 to November 2020 for the Woopi Connect on demand bus service.

Woolgoolga’s on-demand bus service has bounced back after COVID-19 with more people jumping on board in recent months.

Woopi Connect On Demand bus service is funded by the NSW Government.

It has been connecting communities around Woolgoolga, Safety Beach and Mullaway, as well as Arrawarra Headland, Arrawarra and Corindi Beach since 2019.

It remained operational throughout 2020 while enduring lower customer numbers due to the impacts of the pandemic.

CDC NSW runs the Forest Coach Lines’ Woopi Connect On Demand service.

According to CDC NSW Regional Manager Tony Mills, patronage numbers for the last quarter have shown a sharp increase.

“We are thrilled to see that more people in the community are coming back to Woopi Connect,” Mr Mills said.

“While we’ve been operating the service for almost two years, it’s already found an important place in the lives of many people and we’re pleased to see this continuing.”

Patronage increased by 33.8 per cent from November 2019 to November 2020 for the Woopi Connect on demand bus service.

During the height of COVID-19 in May, patronage reduced by 38.09 per cent.

“In addition to helping those who use it to commute to work or school or for social gatherings, the service has provided independence and a greater level of inclusiveness to customers who previously found public transport difficult to use,” Mr Mills said.

“This has included several customers with visual impairment and it is helping those with other disabilities and mobility issues travel to vital medical appointments.

Mr Mills saw the increase in customer numbers as a result of many factors.

“We see the return of larger numbers of customers as a result of an increase in confidence in the public transport network and the efforts we all make to keep COVID-safe, such as regular deep cleaning of our vehicles,” Mr Mills said.

Customer numbers have also been helped by the reopening of local community hubs such as clubs, restaurants and cafes.

“We’d like to thank all of the customers and businesses in the local community who have continued to support the service and we’re looking forward to a great 2021 with you,” he said.

To learn how to use Woopi Connect and download the app, go to woopiconnect.com.au.