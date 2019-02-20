Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ex-Tropical Cylone brings only bad memories to Coast lifeguard Trent Robinson, and Oma could be worse. The severe cyclone in 2005 knocked the Mooloolaba tower, pictured behind him, to the ground.
Ex-Tropical Cylone brings only bad memories to Coast lifeguard Trent Robinson, and Oma could be worse. The severe cyclone in 2005 knocked the Mooloolaba tower, pictured behind him, to the ground. Patrick Woods
News

Oma could be worse than destructive ex-TC Harvey

Matty Holdsworth
by
20th Feb 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA Day weekend 2005 ex-Tropical Cyclone Harvey wreaked havoc on the Sunshine Coast.

That infamous weekend saw trees felled, the closure of all beaches, and Mooloolaba even lost their lifeguard tower in the chaos.

Ex-TC Harvey brings back unwanted memories for SLSQ lifeguard supervisor Trent Robinson.

Robinson and his colleagues are bracing for Tropical Cyclone Oma's arrival, predicted to smash the Coast in coming days.

While it remains uncertain, Oma has the potential to be worse than Harvey.

"You really have to go back to 2005, it was crazy," Mr Robinson said.

"Particularly with the king tide as well, it could easily be worse.

"There was a lot of erosion that time."

Lifeguards and savers are urging beach goers to simply to stay away and not put themselves or their beach protectors at risk.

Authorities are expecting the cyclone to arrive on Friday, peaking on Saturday.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) we should start to see the increase of the swell, which will be really unstable," he said.

"Then on Friday beaches will start to close. All our open beaches will be very dangerous.

"Peregian to Sunshine, Buddina stretch, Wurtulla, they just have no protection. Strong rips and water movement always catch people out.

"A lot of sand builds up too."

He warned of the hazards that sand banks could expose, particularly for playing children as sand banks were prone to collapsing.

lifeguards mooloolaba sunshine coast surf lifesaving queensland tc harvey tropical cyclone oma weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Toddler allegedly suffered horrific abuse at hands of mother

    premium_icon Toddler allegedly suffered horrific abuse at hands of mother

    News A YOUNG mother has been accused of physically abusing her one-year-old son, leaving him bleeding, bruised with extensive injuries.

    • 20th Feb 2019 4:13 PM
    Former high school teacher facing further rape charges

    premium_icon Former high school teacher facing further rape charges

    News Former teacher, 60, accused of sexually assaulting young woman.

    • 20th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
    Funding boost to bring 100 new palliative care nurses

    premium_icon Funding boost to bring 100 new palliative care nurses

    News Deputy Premier in Coffs to announce $45m investment.

    More affordable housing approved close to town

    premium_icon More affordable housing approved close to town

    News The boarding house will be on Harbour Drive near the public school.