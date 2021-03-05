Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Olympic swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career
Olympic swimmer could pocket more from Noosa home sale than during her career
Property

Olympic legend’s Noosa pad up for grabs

5th Mar 2021 9:12 AM

Aussie swimming legend Dawn Fraser may make more from the sale of her Sunshine Coast investment property than she did during her entire career as an athlete.

The 83-year-old has put her Noosa Heads house on the market two decades after buying it for $345,000.

Known as Australia's greatest female swimmer, the Olympian is hoping to fetch more than $1 million for her four-bedroom, three-bathroom investment property in sought-after Wyandra Street.

The property at Wyandra St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.
The property at Wyandra St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.

Sam Plummer of Noosa Estate Agents sold the property to Fraser back in 2001 and now has the pleasure of marketing it for her special client.

Ms Plummer said no improvements had been made since then, and the property had already attracted some offers.

"It's a great time to sell and to capitalise on this current market," Ms Plummer said.

"It's attracting a fair bit of attention. We're looking at offers in excess of $1 million.

Click here for the full story on realestate.com.au

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
dawn fraser investment noosa real estate sunshine coast swimming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 8 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 8 people facing court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Friday, March 5.

        • 5th Mar 2021 8:15 AM
        Another marathon: protest sets dramatic tone for CCS vote

        Premium Content Another marathon: protest sets dramatic tone for CCS vote

        Council News Protesters carried a coffin claiming ‘democracy is dead’ in the lead up to...

        Unauthorised tattoo parlour caught out in Coffs

        Premium Content Unauthorised tattoo parlour caught out in Coffs

        News An unauthorised tattoo parlour has been caught out in Coffs Harbour.

        ‘In capable hands’: Meet the new boss of Coffs airport

        Premium Content ‘In capable hands’: Meet the new boss of Coffs airport

        Business New incoming manager announced as private firm takes on long-term lease of Coffs...