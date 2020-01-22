Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
News

Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

Danielle Buckley
22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley who is accused of helping import $176 million of cocaine has been refused bail for a second time.

The 44-year-old champion kayaker from Byron Bay has been behind bars since June last year after he was charged with aiding or abetting the importation of drugs.

Police have alleged Baggaley bought a $100,000 boat which was used to collect 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

Baggaley's father, who has previously offered $100,000 surety for his son's release, sat in the back of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where the bail application was dismissed.

The court was closed for the majority of the application, which was Baggaley's second bid for freedom.

In August last year, Baggaley was refused bail with Justice Peter Davis citing that he was a high flight risk. - NewsRegional

bail application bail refused court drug charges editors picks nathan baggaley olympic
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Study reveals concerning facts for platypus

        premium_icon Study reveals concerning facts for platypus

        News WITH fires ripping through the Australian bush, koalas have been on the forefront of everyone’s mind but it’s not just these fluffy beauties currently in trouble.

        Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        premium_icon Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        News Questions have been raised about roadworks already carried out.

        You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        News You told us which shops you want in Coffs. Here’s what they said.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days